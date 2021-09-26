90 years ago
• Three persons drew fines in the court of Justice Frank B. McCarty at Brimfield, following a raid by Sheriff William Hoffman of Noble County, in which six slot machines were confiscated. Harry Lisle, operator of the dance hall at Sylvan Lake, was fined $109 on three charges based on three slot machines taken at his place. William Abbott, operator of a restaurant near the dance hall, was fined $36 for the possession of one machine. F.V. Baker, proprietor of a grocery store, was fined $73, two slot machines having been found in his place. The slot machines were taken to the county jail at Albion and destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.