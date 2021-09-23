To the editor:
Recently I began asking why someone would be reluctant to get the new COVID-19 vaccines.
Here are a few of the responses I received. The news rarely mentions most of these. The normal approval process for the FDA is how many years? How many FDA-approved products are recalled each year? Why are the CDC and Dr. Fauci recommending a booster shot after only eight months?
Currently, if vaccinated, the CDC recommends you still wear a mask and if you are exposed to COVID-19, you are to self-quarantine. The CDC confirms those vaccinated can spread the virus, get sick, and be hospitalized. Are those vaccinated contributing to the uptick in COVID-19 cases? Why would 125 IU Health workers prefer to lose their job than getting vaccinated? There is no vaccine for the common cold and the flu vaccine is 40 to 60% effective. Are we to believe the vaccine does what is being advertised? We now know the COVID-19 vaccines are “leaky,” (non-neutralizing) meaning they are not (like many older vaccines) a “true'' perfect vaccine. While the new vaccines appear to reduce death in the short term, will long-term data show future risks? Why is Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology used in two of the COVID-19 vaccines, voicing vaccine concerns? Several doctors are warning that the “leaky” vaccine may become a super spreader of COVID-19 and mutate. Some doctors are comparing COVID-19 to Marek’s disease of the 1970s. Marek’s vaccine prevented death, but not the rapid spread or mutation of the disease in the poultry industry. Recently Parkview Hospital said 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations were unvaccinated. So does that mean 10% were vaccinated? Israel has about 80% of its population vaccinated and has a large outbreak of COVID-19 illness. Where is the predicted herd immunity? Before the vaccine approval, the COVID-19 death rate was 1% or less in adults (with most over age 60) and 0.01% in children. Why vaccinate a child without knowing the long-term effect of this vaccine?
The answers and questions I received were reasonable and thought-provoking. We understand COVID-19 is real and any death can be traumatic. After a year, we now know the precautions needed to stay reasonably safe. Let’s not shut down this nation again due to political hype. Employers should not force this new leaky vaccine on their employees. A mask and a COVID-19 test should be enough to satisfy an employer.
Does one dare to question the shifting science of Dr. Fauci, the CDC, the FDA or the vaccine? It would appear many health professionals are doing so! Do your own research and look up:
Dr. Robert Malone, an mRNA inventor, warns of vaccine problems.
PBS & National Geographic program on Marek’s disease and the vaccine issues.
Dr. Janci Lindsay Ph.D. warning about Covid vaccine spreading and mutating.
Dr. Judy Mikovits, Molecular Virology (National Cancer Institute) vaccine warning.
Leaky vaccine (non-neutralizing) vs. a true or perfect vaccine.
Mike Campbell
Avilla
