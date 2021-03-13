With the downtown streetscape wrapped up, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission has been brainstorming ideas about what project(s) they might want to take on next.
Board members reviewed a list of 14 possible ideas on Wednesday, crossing out a few and saving a few for future discussion.
The ideas include some small-ticket items like installing wayfinding signs, potentially upping their portion of funding on 50/50 facade grants and doing some repaving work on public parking areas.
What's absent from the list is the next "big" idea, the next big project.
The organization now has funds of about $500,000 in tax increment financing dollars coming each year, so it has serious money to do serious work with.
So if the redevelopment commission needs some ideas, here's ours — Start development of Kendallville's next industrial park.
Kendallville is facing a similar problem with industry as it is with residential, being that there's simply no land available to build. The mayor recently noted Kendallville has one available lot for industrial development left in its current industrial park.
Industrial development is critical for any community, as new industry not only provides jobs but also serves as the foundation of the city's tax base.
Planning a new industrial park will no doubt be a complicated new endeavor — the city doesn't have swaths of open land in its borders right now — so it would likely take a series of calculated steps in negotiating with landowners willing to sell, annexing the land in the community, then adding that land to an economic development zone before being able to purchase it with TIF funds.
But the RDC not only has, or will have in a year or two of saving, ample funding to make a property purchase, but also has the money to bring needed infrastructure to the site to make it "shovel ready" for new business.
This type of activity is the heart of what state lawmakers had in mind when redevelopment commissions were codified decades back — to use public investment turn sites from unattractive to attractive for industrial development and then recoup the investment via TIF capture — so such a project would speak to the original spirit of why the board exists in the first place.
The city has a need, it has the funds to do it and the project aligns strongly with the purpose of the board and the tax dollars it captures each year.
We strongly encourage the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission to consider pursuing a new industrial park as its next big project.
