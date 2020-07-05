Indiana is almost fully open.
And that “almost” should serve as a reminder that the COVID-19 situation can change in a very short period of time.
As of Saturday, Indiana entered a previously nonexistent “Stage 4.5” of its Back on Track reopening plan. While fairs and festivals and camps can go forward, gathering sizes are frozen at 250 people and restaurants, bars, night clubs, attractions, gyms and personal service business are paused where they were in Stage 4.
The half-step to Stage 4.5 was made because Indiana was seeing some new, albeit small, upticks in cases and hospitalizations in the near-term, but also because state leaders were concerned about increasing cases in neighboring states and huge surges elsewhere in America.
You don’t have to look too far to find examples of other states like Florida, Texas and Arizona that closed much later and then opened quicker and broader than Indiana and are now seeing massive spikes in new cases.
Florida just added more than 10,000 cases in a single day, more than 10 times higher than Indiana’s biggest day ever, which occurred back in late April.
Gov. Eric Holcomb clearly stated he doesn’t want to do what other governors around the U.S. are now facing — having to turn the clock backward on COVID-19 restrictions.
“We were all discussing this, day in and day out, wanting to be safe and not sorry, not wanting to see ourselves looking back,” Holcomb said.
COVID-19 hasn’t gone away.
Stage 4.5 should be a reminder that a return to normalcy isn’t a guarantee. As Holcomb stated Wednesday, the decision-making is dictated not by a calendar, but a spreadsheet.
The numbers drive this train along the track and Holcomb showed last week he isn’t afraid to pull the hand brake, if warranted.
Indiana has made good progress and is nearly fully reopen.
But there’s nothing to say that can’t change. Northeast Indiana should be familiar with that concept, as our region saw a short new surge in activity after Memorial Day while everywhere else in Indiana was looking much better.
Enjoy your summer. Enjoy the freedom. Enjoy getting out of the house and getting back to mostly normal life.
But recognize that Indiana is not the same as it was before March. It’s a new normal, a normal where you can go about your life but still have to remain on guard.
Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. Limit close contact. And stay home if you are sick.
Doing so will ensure that Indiana stays in good shape, that this short-term uptick is just that — short-term — and that we reach that goal of Stage 5 two weeks from now.
If not, there’s little to prevent Indiana from becoming the next national headline as this long recovery train derails off its tracks.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
