Did you know that 60% of U.S. landfills are filled with organic materials?
In fact, it is possible to find whole pieces of food scraps that are over a decade old! This is due to the mixture of inorganic trash bags and plastic and organic matter creating an atmosphere that keeps food scraps perfectly preserved.
Organic decay occurs whether or not humans are involved, but there is a way to hurry this process to prevent space being wasted by things that are easily broken down in the right environment. You guessed it, composting! Composting is the accelerated decay of organic matter, resulting in a rich soil saturated with nutrients.
Six hundred-fifty pounds of organic waste is produced by the average U.S. household in a given year, most of which is sent directly to landfills. The most prominent reason for all of this unnecessary waste is that composting can be tricky in populated and urban areas.
In 2017, 6.1 million households utilized curb-side composting organizations. These groups, such as Fort Wayne’s Dirt Wain, a community scale composting organization, offer subscription services for curbside compost pick-up as well as drop off locations. Dirt Wain, founded by Brett Bloom in 2019, collects food waste that is transported by the business’ employees and volunteers to their “permitted composting site.”
“Dirt Wain provides its services to households, condo-associations, unique neighborhood organizations, and businesses of various sizes,” according to information on its website dirtwain.com.
Their goal: “Keeping food scraps out of landfills is critical as it saves space, reclaims valuable nutrients, and helps reduce methane emissions, a key driver in the climate crisis.” The website contains enlightening information on the reclamation of food scraps into beneficial compost as well as what materials are acceptable (or not) for composting.
Dirt Wain is one-of-a-kind to the area, and provides a service that is crucial in waste reduction and environmental preservation. Unfortunately, services like this are only available in 90 cities and communities around the U.S.
So, what changes can be made in an individual’s home without external support?
There are many options for personal composting, depending on environment, space and the waste type. The first solution is ideal for an individual with limited or no personal green space, i.e. a back or front yard. This solution is a “compost crock,” a container to store organic waste that gradually breaks itself down. A crock can be created out of any container with a lid, just be sure to poke holes in the top to prevent mold. There are also crocks available in retail that have filters to prevent odor (check out Planet Natural or FoodCycler).
With a small amount of land, you could create a chicken wire compost space, made with a small amount of chicken wire shaped into a cylinder, in which scraps can be collected.
With a larger space, you may consider buying or making a worm bin. A worm bin is faster than other composting methods, but can be significantly smellier! A worm bin is used a similar way to a crock but often requires a rotating system to circulate the compost and the worms.
All of these solutions require a half and half mix of green food scraps and coffee grounds and brown leaves and paper materials to properly break down all matter.
Green materials are high in carbon and brown are high in nitrogen; the two compounds necessary for organic decay.
But other than space reduction in landfills, what’s the point of composting? Food waste alone is responsible for 11% of greenhouse gas emissions. The methane released from landfills and improper disposal, is 72% more powerful that CO2, which is popularly known as a huge factor in climate issues. In fact, if food waste’s greenhouse emissions were its own country, it would be the third largest emitting country in the world, behind China and the U.S.
All in all, it’s about reducing our footprint, treating the environment that will house generations to come with respect, and leaving the earth better than we found it.
Claire Weiss is a student at Oak Farm Montessori School, Avilla, online at oakfarm.org.
