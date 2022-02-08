To the editor:
How would you grade Joe Biden’s administration?
I would give them a solid F. Why?
Most people would grade him harshly based on inflation alone. Inflation is a great reason. However, I focus on his woke, Neo-Marxist policies.
Abortion – Biden, despite claims to be a faithful Roman Catholic, fully supports abortion. The vile holocaust of abortion has ended the lives of 63 million unborn American children since 1973.
Children are blessings, not burdens.
Neo-Marxist indoctrination of children – Biden’s administration supports the indoctrination of children into Neo-Marxist woke principles.
It is common for the woke to deny teachers are indoctrinating children into woke ideology. It is occurring, though, even in our backyard. Real News Michiana has reported on this topic (see their Facebook page).
I recommend Tony Kinnett as a good source of information on this topic. He is an educational administrator in Indiana and is concerned about the encroachment of Neo-Marxism into the school system. Several video interviews with Tony are available on Youtube.
Finally, I recommend Matt Walsh. He has a daily video on Youtube. He provides excellent coverage from a Christian perspective.
Race baiting – Biden engages in continual race baiting. Woke idealogues claim racism is always the cause of unfavorable disparities between ethnicities.
For example, Biden claims racism is the motivation behind reasonable legislation like voter ID requirements.
Southern border – Biden has allowed an estimated 2 million unvetted immigrants into the USA through the border. This imposes a serious burden on the nation. Health, safety, and finances are affected. Biden has been ordered by federal courts to resume the effective policies of the previous administration. However, he intentionally undercuts these orders by installing ineffective fencing. Border patrol officers are demoralized because Biden doesn’t support their mission.
Crime – There is a massive crime surge in the nation, particularly in Democrat cities.
Biden blames weak gun laws, the one string on his leftist banjo.
Reality says otherwise. Democrat cities with tough gun laws are experiencing this crime surge.
Limiting gun ownership hinders the ability of honest citizens to defend themselves and their families, increasing their vulnerability to criminals.
Democrat leaders continue to press the BLM/Antifa narrative calling for defunding law enforcement.
Major cities plagued by crime are Democrat-led. Many have woke Soros-sponsored district attorneys. Soros DAs are sympathetic to criminals and not victims. Certain crimes are not prosecuted at the DA’s orders, and bail policies are ridiculously lenient.
Soros DAs include Kim Foxx (Chicago), George Gascon (Los Angeles), Alvin Bragg (Manhattan), Chesa Boudin (San Francisco), Larry Krasner (Philadelphia), John Chisholm (Milwaukee), and many others. Their cities are becoming latrines due to failures to prosecute. Police officers are demoralized as a result.
John Chisholm is the DA who released Darrell Brooks. Brooks then murdered six people and wounded over 60 in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
George Soros is real. He finances campaigns of idealogues, undermining American society and encouraging crime, through various organizations like Open Society Foundation.
Activist nominees – Biden nominates leftist activists to fill positions within the government. This is part of the Neo-Marxist strategy to infiltrate the “robed positions” (judges, teachers, professors, pastors, politicians, bureaucrats, legislators). Many have sketchy pasts associated with revolutionary activity and woke ideology.
For example, Dr. Rachel (Richard) Levine is a transgender who believes children should be able to decide their “gender identity” and begin “transitioning” without parental assent.
Totalitarianism – The left slandered Donald Trump, portraying him as a racist dictator. Biden is much more totalitarian. He incessantly plots to undermine and circumvent the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and balance of power in government.
These are reasons why I would give the Biden administration a big F.
Feel free to email me at sparkmanrl@mediacombb.net if you want more references.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
