To the editor:
We’re so excited to see several professionals in our community who are also parents of young students running for school board this year.
The addition of this type of energy and connection to the future can only mean good things for our public school system.
There is no reason to think that any candidate wouldn’t do their best, but we would like to show our support for John Davis and for Jeff Johnson in this year’s race.
Both of these gentlemen are professionals in our community and are dedicated to the future of our school system.
Both have young students in the DeKalb system.
Finally, neither of them have spouses who work for the DeKalb Central United School District. If elected, we will have a school board with 60% parents and 40% non-parents. We will have, for the first time in nearly a decade, a school board with no spouses working in the school system.
We are in favor of this type of change because we believe it truly provides our school board the unbridled opportunity to listen and react to the wishes of the community with no concern for how changes in the district may affect their family’s income or their spouses standing with their superiors in their individual school buildings. There will be no question that decisions will be made solely for the sake of our children and our community.
We all vote for all school board members as they represent each of us. We will be voting for these two district parents: John Davis (Union) and Jeff Johnson (Fairfield/Smithfield).
George and Michelle Maltby
Auburn
