With holiday shopping moving full steam ahead as we approach Thanksgiving, nearly 60% of shoppers say a gift card is at the top of their Christmas wish list, according to the National Retail Federation. Not only are they convenient and save time — but this year, with the pandemic, gift cards are a contactless option. But, be careful. Gift cards can be a scammer’s best friend.
Scammers have ways to steal a gift card’s unique serial number — while it’s still on the store shelf. Using a special scanner (or even just paper and pen), scammers are known to walk into stores, take gift cards off the rack, retrieve the gift card’s unique number and place them back on the rack for an unsuspecting customer to purchase. They’ll check the balances on their stolen cards every few days until someone purchases and loads funds onto the card legitimately. Then, the scammer can start shopping. And since most holiday gift cards are purchased in advance and not given to the intended recipient until Dec. 25, scammers have a wide window to drain the gift card balances.
Use these BBB tips to help spot and avoid a gift card scam this holiday season:
Take a closer look. Before purchasing a gift card, look carefully at the packaging for any tears, wrinkles or other indications of tampering, and see if the PIN is exposed. If anything looks suspicious, it’s probably best to choose a different card or purchase from a store attendant. Be sure to turn any suspected compromised card to the store’s Customer Service Desk.
Don’t buy gift cards from online auction sites. Resale sites can be a source of gift card fraud, and many are stolen, counterfeit or already used. It’s not worth the risk.
Only buy gift cards directly. Purchase your holiday gift cards from the store issuing the gift card or from a secure retailer’s website — no matter how much cheaper they may be somewhere else.
Always keep your receipt. This serves as a proof of purchase as long as there is money stored on the gift card. Since many retailers can track where a gift card was purchased, activated and used, if the card is stolen, some retailers may replace the card for you if you have your receipt.
Register your gift card. If the retailer allows the option to register the gift card, take full advantage. This makes it easier to protect the balance. Cardholders can report a scam sooner and potentially end up saving funds stored on the card.
Treat your gift card balance like cash. If the card is lost or stolen, report it to the issuer immediately. Most issuers have toll-free telephone numbers to report a lost or stolen card – find it on the card or online.
Research how to use the card. Not all retailers have the same policies when issuing a gift card. Double check the terms and conditions on the type of gift card purchased. The FTC has information about retail gift cards and bank gift cards.
If you spot a scam, whether you've lost money or not, report it to the BBB’s ScamTracker at bbb.org/ScamTracker. Your story can help other consumers avoid similar scams.
Marjorie Stephens is president/CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana.
