To the Editor:
I am inquiring whether there are any organizations or individuals in or near Auburn who are participating in the ABC Promise Partnership (a bench for caps), where you donate bottle caps and fund the purchase of a bench or table for yourself or community.
My previous donation site for bottle caps is no longer taking them and I am looking for a new place to donate. I can be reached at meadow74@hotmail.com.
Leabeth Smith
Auburn
