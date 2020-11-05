Public invited to join Cedar Creek collaboration
To the editor:
Conservation through Community Leadership is a Purdue Extension program designed to assist communities to discuss and address natural resource issues and opportunities. Local government leaders from Allen and DeKalb counties are currently engaged in this program as they continue their discussions of one of our most valuable natural resources, Cedar Creek. They are inviting you to join the process.
Are you interested in natural resource management, conservation, agriculture, and land use planning issues related to Cedar Creek? Specifically in the area designated as an Indiana Natural, Scenic, and Recreational River? You are encouraged to view the October 6, 2020, kick-off information session at: youtube.com/watch?v=wVDyFfCE778
Who should participate? This program is designed for local leaders and officials, representatives from nongovernmental organizations or residents who want to take part in natural resource decisions in the Cedar Creek Watershed. This watershed is located in parts of Allen, DeKalb and Noble counties.
As you can imagine, COVID-19 is altering how this public participation program is being implemented. To keep the project moving forward, future meetings are being moved to an online format. To participate, after watching the kick-off meeting, complete the survey at https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6PbQpAorhOcbBXL
We are looking for individuals to be a part of three working groups focused on agriculture, environment and recreation. To volunteer, complete the contact information at the end of the survey so we can provide you with information and instructions for upcoming meetings.
Links to both the Oct. 6 Kick-off meeting and Survey are available on the Allen and DeKalb county websites. This is important work. Your time, consideration, and participation is appreciated!
Allen W. Haynes, Natural Resource Coordinator
DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District
