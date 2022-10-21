To the Editor:
"Stand for what is right. Even if it means standing alone". In the last 4 years, Greg Lantz has done exactly this in most cases. While doing thorough research and only requesting accountability and transparency, he has been shut down by administration and other board members.
Greg has fought for the best interest of the kids, the teachers and supporting staff. All while trying to find a happy medium with the budget for us taxpayers. He believes all extracurricular activities from band to FFA to sports, as examples, deserve the same amount of attention. However, puts his first priority on the student's education.
It takes strong shoulders to argue facts alone, but truth cannot be hidden. A school board questions things, asks for additional information, and never should just cast a vote to go along with others. We need to reelect Greg Lantz to continue his goals for all of our benefit.
Cindy Stout-Foglesong
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.