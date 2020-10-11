High Fives
To Carlie Taylor, a 16-year-old junior at DeKalb High School, who won the 4-H Supreme Showman contest at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds. The competition required contestants to show several categories of livestock, from sheep, to swine, to cattle. Taylor came into the contest as the premier showman in two 4-H shows — for dairy beef and goats.
To officers and dispatchers for the Angola Police Department, who were honored by the city council for rescuing two young children from a hot car in a store parking lot in June, then caring for them while officers were questioning their mother.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
