High fives to local and state plow crews, who had roads looking pretty good within 24 hours after freezing rain and snow on Thursday.
High fives to Connie Miller, who is celebrating 45 years working at Auburn's The Brown House.
High fives to Deb Blaz in Angola, for her work yarn bombing the downtown and introducing a splash of color in otherwise snowy and dreary winter conditions.
High fives to all of the volunteers who worked together to make Night to Shine in LaGrange County a reality again this year. This event for local residents with disabilities continues to make a difference in the community.
High fives and happy trails to East Noble Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon, who is being hired for her first superintendent job in central Illinois. The East Noble community will miss her many contributions over the last decade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.