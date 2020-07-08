They kicked God ... but God is still there
To the editor:
Having to be accosted by the events taking place in America today leaves one to not want to watch the news. Seeing what is taking place has made me want to understand why. I have come up with the answer.
I was raised in rural Noble County, (e.g.). I attended the LaOtto Elementary School that has since been torn down. I am in the advanced check out lane of life. We started our school days with the Pledge of Allegiance and a short non-denominational prayer. The prayer could be altered per the school, but went something like: “Almighty God, we acknowledge our dependence on Thee, and beg Thy blessings upon us, our parents, our teachers, and our country. Amen.” No mention of Catholic God, Methodist God, Lutheran God, Mormon God, Jehovah Witness God. Just plain old good guy God.
In 1962 that all changed. The liberal United States Supreme Court, in the decision Engel v Vitale, ruled that it is unconstitutional for state officials to compose an official school prayer, and encourage its recitation in public schools. Steven I. Engel was a Jewish man. In addition to Engel, the parties involved were described in paperwork as, two Jews, an atheist, a Unitarian church member, and a member of the New York Society for Ethical Culture.
So, the Court saw fit, that this violated The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. The First Amendment clearly states that Congress will make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.
God was kicked out of schools by liberal thinking persons not elected by the people, and who retain lifetime jobs. The Engel v Vitale has led to even worse encroachments on our society. Students have been told they cannot meditate before classes. Prayers cannot be led before hometown football games. I can cite many, many more examples.
We now have the breakdown of the nuclear family. Because of liberal court decisions babies can be killed, legally; marriage between men has been given the green light; females can enter into marriage with another female. We are now in a land run by anarchists, and liberal Democratic mayors, and governors.
Black Lives Matter? Really? Then why is black on black violence and the murder rate in Chicago at 75%? Chicago has been run by liberal Democrats for years. And is now run by a homosexual female married to another female. In New York City the abortion rate for Negro babies is near equal to live births! Do you suppose the devoted BLM people would participate in the execution of a baby of their ethnicity. They do not even know what is going on let alone stop it.
The liberal mayor of Seattle allowed the take over of a large section of her city by looters, arsonists, and scoundrels. She called it “the summer of love.” Ms. Seattle Mayor had a Chief of Police, a Black lady, who cleaned the garbage out. There is a liberal Democratic mayor of New York City that allows public urination and bowel movements on the city streets. Aren’t you glad you live in Churubusco?
The liberal Democrats and their thought process has plunged My Country into a downward spiral of degradation, and danger. I by no measure am perfect. But I know evil when I see it and it is in the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and nearly a majority in the U.S. Senate. I have witnessed the corrosive effects of evil by the left wing liberals and can do nothing other than express my rage on pages like this one.
They kicked God, but I can assure them ... He is still there. They will meet Him some day and it ain’t gonna be pretty for them.
Dave Cooper
Churubusco
