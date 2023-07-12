To the Editor:
Even though Tuesday, July 4, was not Memorial Day or Veteran's Day, we celebrated the independence of our country. We remember the date in which a document was signed that ended up spelling out why we thought this country should be an independent country. Since then, this country has fought countless wars to sustain that freedom. One such war was World War II, which my great-uncle, August Charles Doebler, fought in. I have a brief story that I wanted to share about him.
Just after Memorial Day, my aunt traveled from Missouri to Indiana, to deliver something that he carried with him during the war. It was paper money from Europe. One was 100 Francs from France and the other was One Rentenmark from Germany that was most likely taken from a deceased German soldier. Both were dated from the late 1930s, early 1940s. The money, however, was not given to my family by August, but by a fellow soldier who new him. Not only did he know him, but my Great Uncle also saved his life. Below is an article that was written about his heroic deed. It came from a restricted briefing called, "The Sniper". The article was published on the feature page dated, 25 July 1944. The title of the article was, "Private Totes Buddy 1/2 Mile"
“Pvt. A. C. Doebler, 357th Infantry played the role of a pack horse under heavy enemy fire in a recent action to evacuate a wounded buddy from a position of extreme danger. According to the award recommendation which has been forwarded to the proper authorities, Pvt. Doebler first distinguished in carrying a wounded man from a field to an adjacent highway where motor transportation was available for the remainder of the journey to the aid station.
Pvt. Doebler reported to the litter crews that he knew of another man who lay injured in another field nearly a kilometer away. The enemy fire was so intense at the time, it was virtually impossible for a group of men to successfully negotiate the open terrain.
On his own initiative, Doebler started back to the wounded man. With all possible speed, he reached his companion, and using the shoulder carry managed to stagger a half mile to the highway with the casualty on his back. The man was quickly taken to a nearby aid station.
The feat, a gallant one in itself, was doubly meritorious in that Pvt. Doebler is one of the smallest men in the regiment, standing about five feet, six inches tall.”
Unfortunately, August was unable to see the end of the war as he died January 10th, 1945, during the Battle of the Bulge. However, the individual that he carried a ½ mile was also the one that brought August’s personal belongings back to the family in Michigan, which included the paper money, after the war was over. This individual would continue to visit with my family year after year until my great-grandparents passed away.
Nathan Denton
Ligonier
