90 years ago
• Abe Mier of Ligonier, president of the American State Bank of Ligonier, was appointed receiver of the Noble County Bank & Trust Company by Judge A.F. Biggs. For the past week citizens of Kendallville and community had anxiously awaited action of Judge Biggs in naming a man to take charge of the bank. The citizens committee that has been investigating the affairs of the bank since it closed on January 16, had recommended the appointment of Frank H. Cutshall, president of the Old National Bank of Fort Wayne, to Judge Biggs. The action of naming Mr. Mier as receiver over the protests of the committee, and over the pleas of the citizens of Kendallville and depositors of the bank, no doubt means the end of activities of the citizens committee. Members of the committee included E.E. McCray, president of McCray Refrigerator Co.; R.S. Emerick, attorney; C.H. Kimmel, owner of Kendallville Laundry; Frank Weber, local freight agent; V.E. Canode, of Flint & Walling Co.; Charles Poppy, farmer; and R. J. Rehwinkel, of McCray Company.
