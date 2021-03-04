To the editor:
This year was to be a good year, or so it was promised. But some are trying to destroy our society. Cancel culture, critical race theory, racial diversity classes, cancelling books (that ought to scare you or at least make you stop and think), trying to destroy our 1st and 2nd Amendment rights, being taken off of social media for stating facts and truth which are as plain as one plus one. But many don’t realize what is going on. In the book of Mathew, Jesus pointed out something: “You will know them by their fruits.” Keep watch! People are revealing themselves. Also, they are showing the depth of their intellect and compassion for people. “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”
All of this just to say that we need to laugh again. I don’t mean that we just chuckle, although that helps, but really laugh again. A hearty laugh. A tears in your eyes laugh. I’ve done it already several times this year and it feels really good. Besides making you feel good laughter is healthy. It distracts us from all of the negativism going on around us, which a lot of times rubs off on us, whether we realize it or not. It reduces the tension that we are living with. It increases the body’s natural pain killers. Even the Bible mentions that laughter is healthy and good for you. And if God, who created us, says that laughter is good for us maybe we had better pay attention. After all, He should know!
How is it possible to laugh during times like these? Joy. Joy is having feelings of great pleasure and happiness. Joy is an inner feeling. I’ve heard of joy as happiness in spite of the situation. Joy, in the Bible, always has God in mind. That’s why we can have joy because we can be assured that God is in charge, no matter how bad things look. I know that it’s hard to accept, but “things don’t have to be perfect or nearly perfect in order for us to focus on the bright side of life.” “It’s about forgetting all the nonsense that every single moment in life is serious.” And when you realize that then you will be free to laugh.
There are three joy stealers: Worry, stress, and fear. I heard another on Sunday morning: COVID is a “joy sucker.” The only stress that I’ve noticed recently is that I didn’t get my paper Sunday morning and it threw my whole routine off. Turn those joy stealers or joy suckers over to Christ. Of course that is easier said than done, but keep working on it. And then start laughing and living again.
After most of you have been confined for so long because you feared getting out of the house, not like some of us, you probably are starting to realize or you have realized that friends make life a lot more fun. So, get out and about. Visit others who aren’t family. Play cards. Play sports. (I’ve found that my pickleball friends are a very happy group.) Go on Spring Break. Laugh! Remember: Living is not a spectator sport. Being born means being a participant in the arena of life. Stay involved with people. It will help you and it will help them. And while you’re involved take off your masks so friends will marvel at your joyful face.
Where do ranchers go to find more cattle? ... The “cattlelog.”
Start living. Start laughing. Enjoy your existence. Start bringing joy to other’s lives. Start bringing joy to your life. We all bear fruit in our lives. Let one of those fruits be laughter.
Gene Link
Auburn
