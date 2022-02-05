To the editor:
In a world so sadly full of so much negativity, hate, pessimism and misinformation, one thing is certain, I live among angels ... my neighborhood is full of them.
During this most recent snowstorm I tried really hard to keep up with the snow, but it was hard, especially the plowed in snow. Then the first angel came to my rescue, Lee, from across the street. He practically ordered me to go back inside and, God love him, he and his trusty snowblower finished the job, driveway, mailbox and sidewalks. I was beyond grateful!
More snow later, so I went out again and along came two other angels, unknown to each other, with snowblowers and without even asking they cleared it all again. Wow! Three angels in one day! The one angel I unfortunately didn't catch her name but thank you! The other angel was Justin (from Sophie's family ... Sophie being a beautiful and so well-behaved dog from up the street).
Next morning, more snow, both fallen and plowed in ... grrr, so out I go again. Got most of the driveway done and started to tackle the plowed in stuff and along comes my fourth angel, Dan Seitz, my next-door neighbor and he finished all the hard parts. Thank you, Dan!
Then, horror of horrors, not even two hours later the plows did their job again and plowed in the heavy stuff. Sigh. But who would ever guess I live near a fifth angel, Sophie's dad, Mr. Marcellus. He walked down and also told me to go inside and he would soon clear it for me. By this time, I was struggling a little to keep up, so I happily accepted. And I walked inside and cried. All these people, oh sorry, angels, willing to help without me even asking. I was overwhelmed with emotion. Having come from a not-so-friendly neighborhood, I firmly believe God helped me find this one and it's been proven over and over. Thank you, God, and thank you to all His angels who live here and don't hesitate to help a stranger. Hopefully, I can pass it on once my snowblower is delivered. Yes, I finally got a brain and ordered one.
Suzanne Mountz
Kendallville
