Homelessness persists, and will surely get worse
Three-hundred and 67 people living in Vigo County this summer had no home.
That is the equivalent of every resident in the town of Riley, plus another 100 people. When those numbers conjure images of familiar faces and names, the alarming nature of the situation feels more real.
Homelessness is indeed a real problem in the community, and it is likely to worsen this fall and winter. That was the conclusion of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley volunteers following their third annual survey. The organization conducts the survey to assess the number of homeless people living in Vigo County. They carried it out on July 28 and released the findings this month.
The council’s count of the homeless differs from a separate federal survey. That Point In Time count (or PIT) is done each January to help determine federal funding for assistance programs. The locally based homeless count is considered by the council to be a truer picture of reality than the federal count, which happens in winter when the homeless are likely to be sheltered and easier to locate. The PIT counted 218 homeless persons, but was also likely skewed lower because normal outreach efforts, like meal giveaways, were not possible because of COVID-19 precautions.
The Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley’s count involved volunteers visiting or phoning known locations of homeless people. They found 318 people staying in hotels, shelters, recovery houses and transitional housing programs. The counters located 49 more people living in tents, abandoned houses and buildings, cars, or on the streets.
Brendan Kearns, a co-chairman of the council and a county commissioner, believes there were more than 367 homeless people. The count volunteers ran out of time after talking with so many of the people, trying to get them connected to services. Also, folks living in cars tend to move from street to street, night after night, and are harder to find in such a count.
Stereotypes do not fit the majority of the homeless. Most are simply “down on their luck,” as Kearns put it.
“We found in previous counts that people run out of money toward the end of the month,” Kearns explained. “So, we may find more people displaced because they can’t pay for housing.”
Some then try to find the next best option, like camping in a park. Others end up in such situations after losing their normal income, leaving them unable to afford mental health medicines. The COVID-19 pandemic, as it resurges and extends into a second winter, is expanding the mental health crisis and incidences of depression.
Perhaps the harshest news is that the number of homeless may soon grow even more. Moratoriums on housing evictions — put in place during the peak of the pandemic — have expired. Vigo Countians can expect to see more people living out of their cars, Kearns said.
There are ways to help. The efforts of nonprofit agencies such as Reach Services and Mental Health America of West Central Indiana helped place homeless people in housing, along with COVID relief and other programs. Anyone willing to donate or volunteer with Reach Services can go online to reachservices.care/get-involved. Donors to Mental Health America of West Central Indiana can go to mhawci.org. Also, the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley has a Facebook page at facebook.com/HCWVR7, welcomes volunteers from Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Clay, Vigo, Sullivan counties, and meets on the third Tuesday of every month.
It is a sobering thought that more people will be living in tents, cars or shelters this winter, adding to the heartaches surrounding the pandemic. For those able to assist, the need is present.
Terre Haute Tribune-Star Sept. 17
