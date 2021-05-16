25 years ago
• Proceeds from preview party ticket sales for the fifth annual Kruse International Spring MotorFair Car Show were presented to the Good Samaritan Center, a division of the county’s Operation Shelter, to help curb the problem of hunger in Northeast Indiana. Admission to the event was $2 per person or a bag of groceries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.