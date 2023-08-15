Highway Robbery
To the Editor:
We've all heard the saying, “The only certainty is death and taxes.” The first is beyond our control but what can we do about the second? The county is facing a very real need for highway funding. Why is there a need, who makes that decision, and what are the next steps for DeKalb?
There is a need because our state representatives have cut the amount of money we will receive for roads. It's that simple. Without discussing the chaotic formula used and what the State skims off the top, consider it like this. I put $10 per week in my ice cream fund. Ice cream has doubled in price, and I can't add more money to that fund. Soon I will not have enough money for ice cream and soon we will not have enough money to fix our roads.
The county has been discussing the wheel tax which is passed at a local level and is paid with vehicle registration. The proceeds from this tax stay within the county and are not subject to highway robbery at the state level. The catch, it is not an easy decision. How many taxes can citizens bear before they break? Even a wheel tax will not account for the shortfall in funding needed and every tax is more money taken from hardworking citizens. So, will DeKalb have a wheel tax and when?
It won’t be next year. The County Council discussed the wheel tax this week, a motion was made, and it died on the floor. It died due to a lack of information and discussion. Council President, Rick Ring stated numerous times that "this can keeps getting kicked down the road." The "can", however, seemed to be thrown at the Commissioners. Was that the problem, did the Commissioners not give enough direction? Councilman Bob Krafft, the highway department liaison, said that they did not have enough information. He did not blame the Commissioners and other Council members echoed his sentiments. The issue seemed to lie with Council leadership and the rushed nature of the discussions. During the meeting, a spreadsheet was presented, and dollar amounts for different registrations were assigned in a manner that can only be described as haphazard. The Council meets once per month, which leaves little time for real discussion on the topic. Perhaps special sessions should have been scheduled to accommodate in-depth work to be done. We as citizens expect and deserve better from our elected officials.
Where do we go from here? We need to consider the level of infrastructure we are willing to accept or find more money. Should we be converting gravel roads? We are a rural community. Those that moved to a gravel road did so willingly. If we do pass the wheel tax, is there a way to relieve that burden for the citizens? Can we decrease taxes elsewhere? Even though the budget is split into specific purposes, all that money comes from the same place, taxpayers. Councilwoman Prosser made a motion to move the wheel tax forward and forgo handing out abatements for five years. I was a little disappointed to hear Commissioner Watson openly laugh at this. Why is this not a valid option? This would bring down taxes for every citizen in the county. Would it completely offset the wheel tax? No, but it is an idea. It is something to relieve the tax burden on the citizens and it shows a level of care and respect that should be encouraged at all levels of government.
Andrew Provines
Butler
