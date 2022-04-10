25 years ago
• Acknowledging there may be some grumbling if smoking is banned from all Albion government-owned buildings and vehicles, Albion Town Council members nevertheless crafted a proposed ordinance to that effect and put it on the agenda for their next meeting. Councilman Rick Anderson noted that in addition to presenting a health hazard and being offensive to non-smokers, tobacco smoke can cause computer equipment problems.
