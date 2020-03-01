Let other states shoulder the cost of litigating cases over abortion.
Just this past week, courts ordered the state to pay another $182,000 in legal fees to the Indiana ACLU and Planned Parenthood in reimbursement for a years-long legal battle over a 2016 abortion law that ended with most of it being overturned in federal court.
Since 2011, Indiana has had to pay out more than $3 million in legal fees — that’s reimbursement to the other side, not including the state’s cost for itself — for litigating abortion cases with very little that survived the process to stay in the Indiana Code. Measures passed by Hoosier lawmakers have repeatedly been overturned as they worked their way up the federal court system.
Indiana’s most recent measure, a ban on “dismemberment” abortions authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, was put on hold by federal courts just about the same time a nearly identical Alabama law was overturned in a different circuit and then not taken up by the Supreme Court. So expect Indiana to pile up another legal bill on a law that will likely end with a similar fate.
Granted, recent legislation, even though it generally gets overturned at a later date, may be having an effect.
Abortion providers have continued to close their doors, going from 12 providers in 2011 to just six as of 2017. And since 2011, in-state abortions have decreased from about 8,600 to about 7,200 in 2017, the most recent data available. That’s a decrease of about 17%.
But anti-abortion supporters in Indiana shouldn’t necessarily celebrate.
While the numbers are going down in-state, the total number of abortions for Hoosier women is fairly flat, as people are simply heading out of state to seek the services they want.
The total number of abortions — in-state plus Hoosiers heading out-of-state — was basically unchanged at around 10,000. The 2017 total was actually about 200 higher than it was six years prior when drilled down to precise figures.
By tightening the screws, Indiana is basically just exporting the issue elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re spending a not insignificant amount of money in the process.
In the grand scheme of things, $3 million isn’t the biggest amount of money over a nine-year span. But it’s still coming from Hoosier tax dollars that could be used for other purposes.
With the ideological landscape of the Supreme Court having changed significantly in the last three years, other red states have charged ahead passing all types of laws that challenge the landmark 1970 decision in Roe v. Wade.
Missouri passed a law trying to ban any abortions after eight weeks. Neighboring Ohio passed a “heartbeat” bill to restrict abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected — typically about six weeks — a time usually before a woman would even know she’s pregnant. Alabama went even further to pass an almost complete ban on abortions at any time, with no exceptions for rapes or incest.
Indiana, so far, has resisted the urge to rush through that door with its own direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.
The state should continue to exercise that restraint, while all of those other states pay the bills to run their legislation up the courts.
While that may seem difficult to wait on the long legal processes in other states, the reality is the statistics show Indiana’s progress on reducing the abortion rate has stagnated.
Unless Hoosier lawmakers are going to come up with something novel, Indiana should take a wait-and-see approach and save the cash until something changes on the national stage.
