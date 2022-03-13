25 years ago
• East Noble’s Kelly Troyer was named Miss Campus Life 1997. She and her campaign manager, Chris Conrad, garnered a record 719,100 votes at a penney-per-vote to win top honors in the 1997 area-wide Miss Campus Life contest, sponsored by Youth for Christ/Northeast Indiana. Teresa Schuman and campaign manager Jayme Kiester helped West Noble top its previous best total with 475,050 votes to gain second runner-up position.
