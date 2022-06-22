No interest in 1/6 hearings, really? Jun 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I would wish there is interest in the hearings. Those persons who are bored obviously don't give a hoot in preserving our democratic republic form of government. Shame on you!Ann WinebrennerAlbion Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Latest News Park board votes to end camping This one is going to be a little cheesy Being confident without the arrogance Area Activities Vietnam-era vets honored with a special dinner Commissioners bulk at renewing Northeast Indiana RDA membership No interest in 1/6 hearings, really? Hamilton school board approves superintendent, principal contract extensions Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne killed after vehicle hit by trainVictim identified in car-train fatalityTwo people critical, one in serious condition in early-morning crashHumane Society staff snips ribbon, opening on holdPolice blotterSteuben Pride festival draws crowdNo one injured in Sunday house fireDriver escapes injury after vehicle becomes stuck on tracks22 local places people can go to this summerTwo suffer scrapes in interstate crash Images Videos CommentedCut costs with Waterloo Marshal (2)How can it be? (1)Thank you for Jan. 6 coverage (1)Enough is enough (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Park board votes to end camping This one is going to be a little cheesy Being confident without the arrogance Area Activities Vietnam-era vets honored with a special dinner Commissioners bulk at renewing Northeast Indiana RDA membership No interest in 1/6 hearings, really? Hamilton school board approves superintendent, principal contract extensions
Welcome to the discussion.
