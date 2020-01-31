To the editor:
Recently I was out in the agency’s new storage building helping with the training of two new DART drivers. As I exited the center and walked across the parking lot (where the DART vehicles used to park) the weather was damp and cold with an annoying mist.
Once inside the building I took some time to just take in the warmth and protection it afforded and as we started the training I commented to the drivers, “How lucky we are!”
In the over 20 years in our current location that our drivers had to deal with the elements as they prepared their vehicles for the day (ex. freezing rain, snow, wind and heat) I reiterate a statement I had so often shared, “I never once heard a driver complain!”
That day following the training, I felt a need to once again express an enormous thank you to every organization, business and individual that partnered with our agency to make the building a reality.
We have such generous communities and folks in our county/region —- DeKalb County is incredibly blessed — you hear the needs and are there for all of us!
Meg Zenk, executive director
DeKalb County Council on Aging, DeKalb Area Rural Transit, Auburn
