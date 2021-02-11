To the editor:
I am deeply disturbed by the idea that the KKK is planning a gathering in Auburn this spring. This reflects very poorly on our community as a whole.
It is time for our local government officials to take the lead on eliminating racism by changing systems, organizational structures, policies, practices and attitudes. White leaders turning the other cheek when faced with racism is unacceptable. I want to see the Mayor, the City Council members, County Commissioners, Chief of Police, and the Sheriff publicly denounce what this group stands for so they know this is not welcomed in our community.
Furthermore, I want to see more focus on adding diversity and inclusiveness to governmental departments and boards throughout our cities and DeKalb County. These departments and boards should reflect all of us and not overwhelming the white, male population. Let's all demand more from our local government!
Tandy Schiffli
Auburn
