To the editor:
My name is Josh Newbauer and I am running for DeKalb Central School Board. I feel like our community has lost trust in our school system. I plan on helping to repair that trust that we once had. Cohesiveness will be a big part of this. We live in a society that believes in two directions. Half the people believe going right is the correct way, and the other half believes going left is the correct way. And no matter which side you lie on, the other side is wrong.
People believe that there is no common ground. I disagree with this philosophy. We need to come together and find common ground. Take the time to listen to other’s opinions, as my wife would say, “seek first to understand, then to be understood.” We all want to be heard, but we also need to listen to people to understand the basis of their opinions. Try and see where they are coming from. We don’t always have to agree, but we can politely agree to disagree.
We need balance in the school system and within our community. This includes balancing the wants and needs with the budget.
I plan on fully understanding the school’s budgets and how it is funded. I will try to be as transparent as I can so the community can fully understand too.
I understand that landowners and farmers are the major stake holders when it comes to paying taxes. These groups of people want to know what their tax money is being invested in and how it will benefit the community.
At the same time our school system needs upgrades to the facilities. DeKalb must be able to provide each student with a safe and well-rounded educational experience. My goal is for these students to return from college or stay and work in this wonderful community. We want this school to be the best in the area, and in the state. We want to draw outsiders to our community because they like what we have to offer.
Trust and cohesiveness. I have had experience with these two words. My time in the military taught me to trust the man next to me, build a relationship with him, and learn to agree to disagree. It made me a better person. My 19 years being employed at Pranger Enterprises helped refine these skills. It brought healthy debate and sleepless nights, but in the end, once again made me a better person.
My position at Pranger enables me to manage money and people. Not only do I help prepare budgets internally, I also create budgets for our customers.
I have also been a part of several boards and committees. I was a member of Junior Achievement for roughly 10 years, DeKalb Central Anti-Bullying committee, leadership advisory and Elder boards at my local church.
Understanding how the school works and operates is an everyday job for me. My wife is a teacher within this school system. Some nights we discuss what things work and don’t work within her job. We don’t always agree on the current situation, but understand we are different individuals. She has been teaching 3rd grade for the past 16 years. She does it for one reason, and one reason only, she loves to teach kids.
This is what I am about. I have no agenda, I simply have a goal, and that goal is to make a better school system for our kids and our community. A better DeKalb Central School Corporation. I can only accomplish this goal with your vote.
Josh Newbauer
Corunna
