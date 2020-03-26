As Kendallville moves ahead on its marquee downtown project, this isn’t a time to pinch pennies.
The city doesn’t have to, either, as it’s sitting on significant resources that could get the job done.
Originally estimated at $1.1 million, Kendallville’s major downtown streetscape that will start this year came in with a sticker price at bid opening well over that mark, at approximately $1.71 million.
The city had money lined up in the form of a $600,000 grant, $45,000 from the Community Foundation of Noble County, about $145,000 in cash on hand from the redevelopment commission and planned to borrow $300,000 in a short-term loan.
Obviously, the actual construction bid coming in $610,000 over expectations was a problem.
City leaders worked with the low bidder, Kendallville company Malott Contracting, to go through the bid line by line to see if they could create cost savings. The city’s skilled water department and street departments also stepped up to offer some in-house help to eliminate certain costs in the bid project.
On Wednesday, the city reported it had got the total package down to about $1.44 million.
In front of the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, which is the board being asked to borrow to pay for the work, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe suggested the city award the base bid but only three out of four alternates.
Included in the project would be streetscape from Rush Street to Harris Street, located just south of the car wash, as well as streetscape on West William Street around the popcorn stand and additional pedestrian lighting off the new street lamps.
What is being left out is finishing the streetscape from Harris Street all the way to the railroad tracks.
Granted, there’s not much in that area as far as businesses and not a huge amount of pedestrian traffic.
But we think it would be a major mistake for the city to short-change this project, having the nice new features suddenly dead-end into old, junky concrete before a logical stopping point at the railroad tracks.
While we understand funding is a concern, the city isn’t exactly short on change:
In Handshoe’s State of the City address last month, the mayor touted Kendallville’s bank balance of $19.3 million — close to one and a half years of the city’s entire operating budget.
The Kendallville Local Development Corp. — which made a surprise announcement that it would fund $300,000 so the redevelopment commission doesn’t need to borrow as much — has about $1.08 million in the bank, according to the clerk-treasurer’s office, and may be able to provide more, if asked.
Even the redevelopment commission, which originally planned to borrow $300,000, would have a principal of just $292,728 if it added on that last section.
Board members Wednesday approved borrowing only enough for the scaled-back version of the streetscape.
President Lance Harman asked, if later the board wanted to fund that last part of the project, could it do it? The answer, from city engineer Scott Derby was yes, it could be added at a later date.
At the least, the city should put up the money later and finish the project. But it doesn’t have to wait. It can, and should, find the money now and see the full project scope completed.
This is supposed to be Kendallville’s statement project.
That statement shouldn’t be that we could only go 80% of the way toward revitalizing our downtown.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
