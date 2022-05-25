To the editor:
A gallon of gasoline is now about $5 a gallon!
I predict it will continue to rise.
The U.S. response to energy?
In 1945 the oil and automobile industries successfully lobbied to dismantle passenger rail service!
The New York Central, Pennsylvania, Santa Fe and other passenger rail services ended.
In 1970, Amtrak was born. On my last trip to Washington D.C. from Waterloo, the train was late three hours arriving at 1:30 a.m.
Amtrak trains do not have their own rails. They stop for freight trains. The Capitol limited and Lake Shore Limited stop at Waterloo.
Amtrak stopped their diner car.
I call it "Scam-Trak."
On a recent trip to NYC, no train bathrooms were cleaned for hours.
Once we had "Intrer-urban" cars connecting our cities ... including Auburn.
Imagine if they returned along with "Light Rail" down our interstate highways.
Metropolitan NY and the Tri-State area have extensive commuter railroads. So do Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington D.C.
I grew up with the Long Island Railroad — the largest commuter railroad established in 1846.
The NYC subways opened in 1904.
I remember electric bus lines.
The Europeans have excellent rail.
I do not believe a "bullet-train" will even come to America.
Interstate speed limits could also be lowered to 55 mph saving thousands in fuel costs. It happened in 1973.
Am I alone in these thoughts?
Stephen Kummernuss
Auburn
