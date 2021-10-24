Rules are required in order to responsibly use our land.
And it’s because of that that DeKalb and Noble county leaders should be applauded for their diligent work this year on crafting rules regarding commercial-grade solar fields.
Some companies have taken at least an initial interest in potentially leasing thousands of acres of land in order to build large-scale solar fields that would generate electricity for wholesale use with utilities. Those companies have been looking at areas in both counties, where there’s transmission infrastructure already nearby and plenty of clear, flat, sunny land to utilize.
But what the counties didn’t have were any rules regulating solar fields at that size.
A solar field covering thousands of acres and generating hundreds of megawatts of energy is very different from residential solar panels or even small fields utilized by businesses.
Big fields make big impact, so it requires big planning in order to ensure that local land and residents are protected.
Planning commissions and county leaders in both counties spent months reviewing sample ordinances, having discussions and fine-tuning the specifics on things like height requirements, setbacks and de-commissioning requirements for when the panels eventually hit the end of their life span.
They’ve thoughtfully taken both encouragement and criticism and balanced those out. There are proponents who see dollar signs in the form of lucrative land leases who are ready to go all in, and there are opponents who want the undisturbed country lifestyle and don’t want panels encroaching on their bucolic abode.
What both counties have created after months of work are regulations that adequately balance the sometimes competing desires of developers and landowners in order to not shut the door on solar fields but also try to make them as acceptable and nondisruptive as possible.
If developers do advance to build, we expect solar fields will be a positive addition to northeast Indiana.
The renewable green energy they will add to the state’s electrical portfolio will help reduce reliance on fossil fuels including coal and natural gas, which are plentiful now but ultimatley finite resources that are known to emit greenhouse gases when combusted, a contributing factor to climate change.
Land leases can be a new source of income for property owners who can earn more from leasing or can collect payments without the trouble of tilling, planting and harvesting each year. With America’s farming community both aging and shrinking, turning some land — especially less productive parcels — from crops to solar will create less environmental disturbance annually and help ease the workload of many overworked farmers.
And, lastly, the multi-million dollar investment in solar panels would benefit local counties in the terms of new taxable developments, which could help reduce the tax burden on all property owners and benefit county government, townships, schools and libraries that would levy taxes off that big investment.
Solar can be a big win for northeast Indiana and, if projects ever materialize, it will be because planners were proactive now in laying the groundwork for responsible and thoughtful development in our counties.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.