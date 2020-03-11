To the editor:
Every American deserves access to affordable coverage and the ability to make their own care decisions. Unfortunately, surprise medical billing is putting millions of patients’ health and financial security at risk by undermining what we expect from our health care system.
For some hard-working Americans, receiving a surprise bill is the straw that breaks the camel’s back. This is evident as more patients share their stories about making the impossible choice between paying their medical bill or mortgage. It’s time to take the “surprise” out of surprise medical billing.
Health care providers, insurance companies and patients have all shown their support for a more transparent, affordable system. One way to achieve health care transparency and affordability is by introducing a fair market rate to be applied in the instances in which a surprise medical bill would be sent. This solution is called benchmarking, and it’s only applied in circumstances where a patient reasonably expects their provider or specialist to be covered by insurance. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the benchmark approach would save patients and taxpayers more than $25 billion over the next decade. To date, benchmarking is the most cost-saving solution on the table.
Even with the growing support for benchmarking, small — but not insignificant — voices have been working to combat the most effective solution to surprise medical billing. Last year private equity firms and providers who intentionally stay out-of-network spent more than $53 million last year to stop the bipartisan benchmark approach. This is more than any other group spent on a single issue in 2019.
Here in Indiana, we are ready to end surprise medical billing to form a better health care system for all Hoosiers. Yet statewide efforts are not enough. To protect patients from this unjust practice, Congress needs to take action, which is why we encourage you to support market-oriented ways to end surprise billing once and for all, like those found in “No Surprises Act” and the “Lower Healthcare Costs Act.”
Lisa Fisher
Chair, Switzerland County Republican Central Committee
