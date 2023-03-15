Libraries serve everyone
To the Editor:
Thankfully, the Indiana House of Representatives has killed the bill which would have criminalized teachers and school librarians for items in school collections that some may find offensive. This issue really strikes a chord with me.
About 15 years ago, I was the media specialist at two East Noble schools. One day, the live-in boyfriend of the mother of an East Noble elementary student, complained about a book that this child had borrowed from the school library: And Tango Makes Three. I explained the district’s selection policy, which, in part, afforded him the opportunity to lodge an official complaint, and so he did. I also told him that this book — the true story of two male penguins in the Central Park Zoo who adopted an abandoned baby penguin — had no graphic sexual allusion, no profanity, and was an age-appropriate book about an adoptive family. He filed the complaint, and the review committee (a principal, a teacher, a parent and I) studied the book and thoughtfully determined that the book did not violate the district’s selection policy.
Soon after, despite that decision, the school superintendent directed me to hide the book away in my office — where it would be available only upon specific request. During this time, I spoke with the chair of the Intellectual Freedom Committee/Indiana Library Federation, who was a librarian at the University of Notre Dame. He said something in that phone conversation that I have never forgotten: “Why does one parent have the right to restrict all others’ children from access to a book, instead of just his own child?” And, similarly, from the ACLU of Indiana: “A person can decide that he doesn’t want to read a certain book. Parents can decide that they don’t want their children to read that book. But a person can’t decide that an entire school or entire town can’t read that book.”
As parents, we absolutely should be aware of what our children are reading. Rich conversations can follow. Whether we read to a child, read with him, or discuss what he is reading, the books we share stimulate our thinking, may cause us to reconsider our thinking, and will likely broaden our horizons.
So, why does one parent, one church group, or a political group, for that matter, get to determine what is appropriate for all children? I hope this legislative interest in branding (and then burning?) books will soon pass. For 20 years I was involved with the work and mission of libraries — in public and school libraries and as a public library board member. I know that our libraries — school and public — serve patrons of all ages and diverse views.
I have become acquainted with dozens of library professionals who take nothing more seriously than creating the most thoughtful, diverse, and elevating collection possible, attempting to respond to the legitimate needs and interests across the school and community. What do some legislators hope to accomplish by labeling earnest, educated and capable professionals as “felons?” Do our lawmakers hope that someday we will all think as they do?
This nation and world have many, many serious problems, none of which began in the school library. Thankfully, the most recent legislative attempt to allow for the arrest and prosecution of school media specialists for distributing “harmful” materials has ended in recent days. Libraries, like our democracy, serve everyone.
Julia Nixon
Kendallville
