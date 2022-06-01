To the editor:
Our appreciation goes to Matt Getts of KPC Media for his May 15 story “The 411 on 988.” The new three digit phone number is to go into effect in July as a simple and easy alternative to the existing 800 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. National, state, and local mental health leaders have been planning for 988 implementation the better part of two years now, with some details still being worked out including public awareness.
One point of clarification is that 988 is not simply a suicide prevention number. 988 should provide quicker access to help for someone contemplating suicide but it will also be available for anyone in a mental health or substance use crisis or any kind of emotional distress. People can also call 988 if they are concerned about a loved one who may need crisis support.
Mr. Getts noted local suicide statistics in his story. One suicide is, of course, too many. The issue of suicide is a complicated one that requires a community solution. As the community mental health center in the area, Northeastern Center provides emergency mental health services 24/7/365. Our team of mental health specialists provides in-person, phone and telehealth crisis intervention services, with trained professionals responding immediately; in 2020, callers connected immediately with trained Northeastern Center staff 98.4% of the time with an average response time of less than 90 seconds. NEC’s current emergency services number (800-790-0118) will remain in effect as a safety net to 988 for the foreseeable future ensuring no calls are dropped as all the critical details are worked through.
The new 988 number, however, is just the first step in a three-step process. 988 provides “someone to contact” while step two involves “someone to respond.” Northeastern Center’s mobile crisis outreach team responds to emergency departments, schools, nursing homes and jails in the four county area when the need arises. In order to reach more individuals, NEC’s mobile crisis response and stabilization services are being planned for expansion and greater collaboration with community stakeholders.
Step three is “a safe place for help.” NEC provides local psychiatric inpatient care when needed as well as Clubhouse rehabilitation, residential and outpatient services.
Another important intervention to recognize and prevent suicide is QPR or Question, Persuade and Refer. Thousands of individuals in northeast Indiana have been trained in QPR over the last few years including school staff and students, law enforcement, clergy and lay people. QPR is instrumental in helping to save thousands of lives each year as individuals are trained on how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer someone to help.
The issue of stigma for those with mental health challenges is real but we are making progress. Individuals may feel shame or disgrace about their situation but the stigma associated with accessing help might be the bigger challenge. For example, most people know when feeling depressed (a normal life situation) leads to “something I just can’t shake” but they may not seek help out of concern of being stigmatized for actually getting the help they need. Let’s continue to reinforce that courage and bravery are persevering through fear to ask for and accept help, that it’s important to forgive and be kind to yourself, and that it’s OK to not be OK as you are still loved.
Northeastern Center has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable and quality behavioral health services.
Steve Howell
Kendallville
