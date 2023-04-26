To the Editor:
As a former city councilman, I understand what it takes to do the job. Rod Williams is my choice for city councilman for the following reasons:
He has integrity.
He has an excellent work ethic.
He is independent.
He will work well with others.
These traits are essential for a city councilman and have served him well over his lifetime. Rod has a servant’s heart, and his only agenda is to improve the community in which he lives and works. As a former teacher, school administrator and coach, he understands how to work with others to set goals and he will work hard to accomplish those goals.
Please join me in electing Rod Williams as our city councilman.
Mike Boswell
Auburn
