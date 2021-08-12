To the editor:
It was a terrible tragedy when a huge county dump truck over ran a bicyclist from behind, in broad daylight, resulting in the death of the woman riding the bike.
However, no charges have been filed, and the county employee is reporting to work daily, with full pay.
It is a travesty. The man must be charged with reckless driving resulting in death — and held in lieu of $50,000 bail — and immediately suspended from work, either with or without pay, until he speaks with a judge and this is resolved — before he kills someone else while daydreaming on the job.
Jim Cook
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.