To the editor:
Indeed, I agree with the statement “Time is a friend of truth.” I also subscribe to the axiom that “The truth shall set you free.” And the truth is based on facts, not merely belief.
So lets start with energy. The U.S. has always lived a dream concerning the price of petroleum and petroleum-based products. Because of our abundance of fossil fuels and government subsidies, the price of coal, oil and gas has been kept at an artificial low for decades. Even today, the U.S. has not come to terms with the real cost of fuel. For example, according to statistica.com, in 2020, the price of gas per gallon in Norway, Netherlands and Italy was over six American dollars; in Sweden, France, Germany and U.K.—over five dollars, and in Japan, India and South Korea, over four American dollars. As an aside, the U.S. imports the vast majority of its oil from Canada and Mexico, not Middle Eastern countries as is often believed. The truth is based on facts, not belief. And the U.S. routinely exports more oil than it imports (statistica).
As for renewable energy, according to Forbes, “Renewable energy continued its blistering growth pace in 2019, globally increasing by 12.2% over 2018. Over the past decade, renewable energy consumption has grown at an average annual rate of 13.7%. Renewables were the only category of energy that grew globally at double digits over the past decade.” It seems the future may look pretty bright for electric car owners, actually.
To continue, a significant number of “believers” miss the fact of COVID-19 entirely. It was a new disease and thanks to the lightning fast technology, the latest understanding of that disease was released to the public as the world’s top professionals became aware of it. The point of COVID-19 was to develop a good, reliable and safe vaccine and get it to the population for the public welfare.
And for a second, let’s talk lies. Has Mexico paid a single dollar toward that border wall? No.
Parents and others who are currently threatening school boards and superintendents with bullying tactics from personal violence all the way to death threats are domestic terrorists. They meet the definition of such. Parents who convince their impressionable children to refuse masks, or will not allow them to wear masks are endangering their children’s lives and are guilty of at least child endangerment.
Further, the current administration is not pro-abortion. They believe in choice, the right for a woman to choose what to do (or not do) with her own personal health. Think about this: Someone prepared to take a baseball bat to an “oppressor” who might be taking away his right to choose or refuse a mask, but will withhold a personal choice of a woman to choose concerning her personal health is the height of hypocrisy.
Perhaps one of the most ignorant and inane statements currently is that the current administration is causing chaos and engendering hatred among Americans. Quite the opposite is true. It is a fact that the Biden administration is working daily to undo the division, animosity, and outright hatred the previous guy, the former Liar-in-Chief, brought about, encouraged, and still revels in.
Finally, it is quite debatable whether God established human government, or whether humans established themselves to be in charge, think of pharaohs, kings, emperors, and co-opted the name of God (or gods) to add an appearance of validity to their rule.
The government of the U.S. was created “to insure domestic Tranquility [and] promote the general Welfare,” to name just two. There, of course, are more. But general welfare includes things done by the government (CDC) to help insure the health of the populace, like masks and vaccinations. Pay attention to the facts, and they will lead you to the truth, and that will stand the test of time.
John Stevens
Angola
