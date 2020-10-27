To the editor:
In early summer I saw some very disturbing posts by a member of the DeKalb community running for county commissioner, Todd Sanderson. These posts were aimed at a group of our youth who wished to exercise their freedom to protest in support of a national movement. Among the bothersome statements, Sanderson asserted that these people were “worthless people with no jobs” and “basement dwelling losers.” To hear someone running for office talk about our students, college attendees, and all together members of the DeKalb County community in such a way was extremely disheartening. These words from a local candidate made me, as a youth of DeKalb County, feel unwelcome in the home I grew up in, and I soon found out I wasn’t alone in that feeling. After attention was drawn to Sanderson’s Facebook posts, an overwhelming number of young members of the community expressed their disapproval. Some even shared that this type of action is what deters them from returning to DeKalb County post graduation.
I want our community to be a welcoming environment for everyone. I see elected officials as public servants to both the people that voted for them and equally to those who didn’t. A group of people’s thoughts, values, and opinions should not be dismissed solely because they are in the minority, nor can I respect an official who mocks those with different beliefs.
I fully support Kevin Heller for DeKalb County Commissioner, because I know that he believes in input from all community members. I got to know Kevin Heller this summer while working on his campaign. Right away I could tell that my input was welcome and valued among him and his team. Heller’s approach to governance isn’t reliant on rallying the people that already agree with him, but instead he wants to reach out to those who don’t and understand their differences. I believe this is an essential quality in a leader, because it produces public solutions that aren’t black and white, but opens room for compromise.
Another thing I noticed about Kevin Heller is he is always open for a discussion no matter the topic or time. We live in a small county and I don’t believe our officials should be difficult to reach. Heller’s willingness to hear your input or just have a light-hearted discussion will bring about more communication with the community and our leaders. For me specifically I found his genuine interest in my perception of DeKalb County very encouraging. It lifted the hope that the youth of DeKalb County’s opinion can matter now, as it should to encourage civic engagement of our young people.
The next generation of DeKalb County needs to have a voice in order to want to stay in this community after we graduate high school, go to trade school, attend college, or join the military. I support Kevin Heller because he is respectable to others and has the decency a representative of our community should exemplify. Heller will also create open communication between leaders and constituents. As one of those “basement dwelling losers” who attends Indiana University, is an active member of my community, and wants to invest in the future of DeKalb County I strongly encourage you to vote Kevin Heller for County Commissioner this November.
Kendyl Smith
Auburn
