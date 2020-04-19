25 years ago
• The annual East Noble finals of the Indiana History Facts Contest were held at Kendallville Central School. The event produced four winners among the fourth-grade participants. They were Tim Beal, of LaOtto Elementary School, Holly Spohr, of Avilla School, Bryan Kammerer, of Wayne Center Elementary School, and Kristy Gaff, of North Side Elementary School.
