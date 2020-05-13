To the editor:
I've been a member of the National Guard for five years now. I've spent most of my adult life serving various communities in the medical field as a civilian and as a soldier. Now that you know that I'm a soldier, I hope you will blindly listen to me as you do so for your commander and chief.
COVID-19 is not a hoax. It is not the flu. If you have been following your local newspaper closely, the things that I write will speak for themselves. For numbers or data you have the internet at the tip of your fingers. I suggest you use it. I thank you all for reading and I hope you continue to support your local newspapers.
I’d like to start with the xenophobia, dislike of or prejudice against people from other countries. If you paid attention in high school you know that America, as well as our ancestors from Spain and various other countries, had a long history of xenophobia. This xenophobia ranges on a wide scale of events such as Cortez killing the Aztecs all the way to internment camps during WW II, which were essentially the same as concentration camps but rebranded, and many, many more instances.
Today xenophobia takes a different form, starting with the president calling COVID the “Chinese virus.” Did he mean to pin the outbreak on China? Did he forget what it was called as he has done on several occasions? What we can confirm is Trump's infatuation with China.
It has gone a step further. Congressmen are requesting that we file a lawsuit against China for not containing the virus quick enough. Again if you keep up with the local news you have already read an article that shows many diseases have originated in other countries, including America, and spread across the world.
Isn't China already dealing with the repercussions of the outbreak just as we are? Why kick them while they're down? We are all human. We are so busy trying to pay bills our whole lives that any news that isn't local is not really news.
Next topic, my favorite, is reopening America while the National Guard is still deployed in several states that are overwhelmed. I'm all for opening America and leaving everyone to take a little personal responsibility but if the government did that they wouldn't have enough people left to even need a government. As humans we are clumsy, reckless and dangerous to ourselves and others. If the government allowed us to run freely, we would ultimately fall victim to natural selection. Some of us don't want that, some of us do, but because we were born in America we don't get to choose.
America has started to reopen and now we are one step closer to being the country with the best hair. If the infection rates go back up, who is to blame? China again? Trump? The Democrats? Who cares as long as it doesn't affect me and my hair looks fresh, right?
As a medical professional, it's a no brainer. Don't come into contact with COVID positive people or surfaces. Since we don't know who these people are or what surfaces are contaminated, don't trust anyone or you might die. Even worse you might spread the virus to another person and kill them or their loved one.
If you don't have PPE, you should not interact with people without distancing yourself. Easy right? Nope. If they don't clean the card swiper at your local Marathon after every use then you just created the possibility of infecting your whole town. Likewise with the gas pump, door handles, mailbox, candy bars, etc. If dust can land on it, so can COVID. So why reopen? MONEY MONEY MONEY MONEY. Please leave your criticism at the bottom so we can discuss the events that led us here.
Codey Ross
Butler
