To the editor:
I could hardly believe my eyes when I saw the Aug. 4 edition of The Star. There were photos of state Rep. Ben Smaltz with a senior citizen, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley with a senior citizen, and Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt with a senior citizen. No one in these photos showed social distancing or wearing a face mask.
Perhaps the newspaper could print a story about the national health emergency that has been going on for the past six months and maybe mention Indiana Gov. Mike Holcomb's order about wearing a face mask. Maybe, just maybe our local leadership could set a good example for the people they represent and follow the health advice their government recommends!
Then there are the two photos of groups of young women participating in a beauty contest; no social distancing or face masks in either photo. The wisdom of holding such an event in the midst of a pandemic is beyond me.
Perhaps The Star should present health information on the pandemic and our state's recommendations on how to lessen the spread of the virus. Apparently there is a lack of knowledge and understanding in our area about COVID-19: anything the paper can present to the public would be helpful. Thank you.
Cathy Leonard
Butler
Editor's note: Our photos of state Rep. Ben Smaltz and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley showed them speaking at a 100th anniversary celebration for American Legion Post 97 of Auburn. Our reporter can confirm that Smaltz and Ley wore masks at the event except while speaking to the audience.
