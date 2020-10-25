To the editor:
The Waterloo Lions Club has been proudly serving its community now for 90 years and we want to continue its tradition of conducting hearing/vision screenings in the elementary school, providing eye exams and glasses to school-aged children, sponsoring Christmas families, awarding college scholarships, helping to build local parks, donating to food banks, etc., etc.
However, like most non-profit/service organizations, we were unable to hold our two major fundraisers (food trailers at the ACD Festival and DeKalb County Free Fall Fair) this year due to COVID-19. We are having to be creative and find alternate projects to raise money so we can continue to help those less fortunate locally and beyond.
The Waterloo Lions Club will be taking orders for one-pound bags of nuts now through Nov. 2; large pecan halves or pecan pieces $10, jumbo cashews $10, walnuts $8, deluxe mixed nuts $9. Orders may be placed by texting or leaving a message at 260-925-6954. Nuts will be available for pickup or delivery the middle of November. All profits from the nut sale will be used to help purchase much-needed fire equipment for the Waterloo Fire Department as well as other local causes. We greatly appreciate your support in our efforts to continue to serve our community.
Waterloo Lions Club
Susan Steinman, president
