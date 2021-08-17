To the editor:
After not hosting an in-person concert or golf event in 2020, St. Martin’s Healthcare would like to say thank you to our community for making our First Friday Concert Aug. 6 and the 13th Annual Golf Benefit on Aug. 7 such a marvelous weekend!
Thank you to all who came out to enjoy the music of Franke and the Bananas. The concert and golf outing was sponsored by American Legion Post 97 and the Peoples Charitable Foundation; serving as our Dual Event Partners. The collaboration with Auburn Main Street, The James Cultural Plaza, and the band "Franke and the Bananas" made the beautiful Friday evening memorable.
A huge thank you to our board members for serving walking tacos, Shawn Fingerle for advocating to the crowd about the clinic, and to the crowd who gave a free-will donation for our mission. The First Friday Concert was a great way to start the weekend.
The next morning, 30 teams tee’d off at the Garrett Country Club. Despite the rainy start, the teams enthusiastically supported the clinic. Congratulations to the Blotkamp Team for winning the first men’s place and TRIN Inc. Ladies, Ashley, for winning the women’s first place! Thank you to all of our golfers and to the entire Garrett Country Club staff for working through the rain! We would like to thank all of our sponsors for their support of St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Thank you to our Great Ball Drop Partner: Credo Family Medicine; to our Lunch Partners: Ashley Industrial Molding, Auburn Hills Animal Hospital, Auburn Dental Associates, Garrett State Bank, P.E.P, and Steel Dynamics; to our Golf Cart Partners: Dr. K. Michael Hayes, Nucor Fastener, Nucor Building Systems, Scheumann Dental Associates, and Vision Source; and to our Hole Partners: AMI Investment Management, Brinkerhoff Law, Custer Grain, Custom Coating, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Cordes & Associates Financial Group, Edward Jones: Duane B Schuman, Elks Lodge 1194-Kendallville, Feller Clark Funeral Home, Fort Wayne Orthopedics, Garrett Country Club, Hicksville Bank, Italian Grille, Insurance Trustees, Signature Construction, Tara Martinez Photography, Tri Kappa of Auburn, Vulcraft, Walmart D.C. 6074 and Yoder Ford.
Thank you to the businesses and individuals that donated Raffle Prizes and Gifts for the golfers including, Auburn City Steakhouse, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Best-One Tire Service, Big Splash Adventure, Buffalo Wild Wings - Auburn, Casey's General Store, Cebolla's Mexican Grill, Cincinnati Reds, Circle K Gas Station, Classic City Center, The COLTS, Combat Ops Entertainment, Costco Fort Wayne Store, Crazy Pinz, DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Falling Upward Designs, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Garrett Bowl, Garrett State Bank, Hoham Feed & Seed, Hop River Brewing Company, Indiana Physical Therapy — Fort Wayne, Italian Grille, Kathy's Kountry Kitchen, Lassus Bros. Oil, Inc., Lazer X, Mad Anthony Brewing Company, Man Crates, Mary Ann Made Custom Cupcakes, Menards Home & Garden- Angola, Mike's Car Wash, Miller's Market, NAPA AUTO Shop — Garrett, NCG — Auburn, Nikolaus Caswell, The Obi Cai Restaurant Group, O'Reilly's Auto Parts — Kendallville, Peg Perego USA, Pine Valley Country Club, Sechler's Fine Pickles, The Fox Den Coffee Shop, The Bowser Family, The Burrell Family, The Johnson Family, The Stafford Family, The Sonnenberg Family, Three Rivers Distilling Co., Ultra Zone Laser Tag, Walmart Supercenter — Kendallville, Walmart Supercenter — Auburn, Wings Etc. Grill & Pub, and the YMCA of DeKalb County.
Thank you to all of our dedicated staff, volunteers and board members. With the support and generosity of our communities, St. Martin’s Healthcare can provide medical, dental, vision, prescription assistance and mental health counseling for those in DeKalb and Noble counties that are uninsured or underinsured.
This year, we exceeded our fundraising goal. The clinic, which begins its 17th year of service in October, is funded entirely by grants, donations and fundraisers. We are very appreciative of the support.
Grace E. Caswell,
Director of Development
St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc.
