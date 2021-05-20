To the editor:
In response to those who feel we should wait on building a new jail facility: I completely disagree with the assessment that DeKalb county commissioners Todd Sanderson and Bill Hartman are taking.
Todd Sanderson and Bill Hartman are playing a high stakes “trifecta” gambling move with our tax dollars.
This trifecta gamble involves:
• Interest rates for refinancing the bonds needed to finance the new jail will not go up from the near 1% they are currently.
• Construction building costs of a new jail will not increase but actually decrease.
• We’ll be lucky enough that the ACLU will not sue DeKalb County over the poor conditions of the jail, even though the ACLU currently has brought suits against other Indiana counties over the very same matter.
These are broad and dangerous assumptions to take rather than being based on fact.
Conversely, Mike Watson has taken the time to research and lay out data and information based on “credible” sources indicating that the odds of this trifecta of events occurring are very low.
Interest Rates:
• Current pressure on the market due to rising inflation rates could result in higher interest rates and increase the costs to DeKalb County taxpayers. If we wait, far more additional money may be required to finance the bonds than under current interest rate levels.
• The city of Auburn is refinancing its bonds to take advantage of current low interest rates and saving Auburn city taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest costs. In contrast, if interest rates increase in the near future, this same effect (in reverse) will impact DeKalb County taxpayers with increased bond interest costs by many hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Building Costs:
• I agree with Mike Watson’s statement that “there is no historical data that shows industrial construction like a jail going backwards.”
Also, the federal government may pass an infrastructure rebuilding bill that could inject many billions of dollars into the construction industry. This would have more dollars going after limited construction resources, which means rising costs. Therefore, in my view, the odds of construction costs going down in the near future are highly unlikely.
Potential ACLU suit:
• Note: Counties in Indiana are currently being sued by the ACLU over poor jail conditions.
When a new jail is required under court order, the process is likewise controlled by the courts, likely increasing building costs significantly. This could mean the difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars to taxpayers as compared to taking responsible action now.
Commissioner Hartman recently stated that “I’m not ready to raise taxes to do this” and Commissioner Sanderson stated, “I’m not raising taxes either.”
However, I believe evidence suggests that should we wait, the powers that be will be forced to raise taxes and at a higher rate than if were we to take action now!
How can the attempt to save us a few tax dollars now, be considered responsible decision making, if it results in far higher taxes later? When does attempting to be frugal with our tax dollars today become a matter of actually costing us more in the future?
I believe the following actions to be prime examples of “unnecessary spending.”
• Over $200,000 per year housing jail inmates in surrounding county area jails.
• Hundreds of thousands of dollars on maintenance and repair for the current jail, which may ultimately be demolished.
• Over $1,073,000 to buy additional county land east of Waterloo for a new County Highway Department location. The county already owns sufficient land west of highway 69 on SR 8.
The “inconvenience” of a western county location for the DeKalb County Highway dept. is not worth using $1,073,000 of taxpayer money to purchase additional county land. It makes more sense for those taxpayer dollars to go towards the new jail for which there is now a need!
• Spending over $4,000 of taxpayer money just to determine the feasibility of building additional structures on the purposed property east of Waterloo is not prudent.
Consider this:
• We know we can currently build structures on the land owned by the county located west of highway 69 and on State Road 8 without additional feasibility expense.
• Gambling and hoping that the high stakes “trifecta of events” will occur seems an unnecessary risk.
• Delaying the building of the jail could result in costing DeKalb County taxpayers many millions of dollars more in financing, building materials, labor and legal costs than if done today.
We should develop a business plan to build the jail based on what we know in the current state: low interest rates, no lawsuit to work through and managing of current building costs.
Mike Makerewich
Auburn
