The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has announced the largest logging plan in the history of Salamonie River State Forest. The state intends to sell 20% of the merchantable trees and 1,700 smaller “pole” trees in the heart of this 956 acre forest, and kill hundreds of additional trees afterwards in “timber stand improvement” activities.
While sale promoters say they are removing nonnative pines, 68% of the large trees for sale are hardwoods in stands that were tall when they became part of this state forest in the 1930s. Unfortunately, a logging operation this large will fundamentally erase the natural qualities of those stands.
Salamonie’s oldest stands are 30 years from returning to old-growth forest. If the state’s timber sale moves forward, old-growth conditions will not emerge at Salamonie until the 22nd century. Old-growth forests once covered over 90% of Indiana’s land base, blanketing our state with 20,000,000 acres of ancient forest that served as a home to thousands of species and held millions of tons of carbon. Today, we are left with just 4.8 million acres of forest, most of which is private land. Most public forest land is located south of Indianapolis, making large forests even rarer in the northern part of the state.
Indiana taxpayers own the state forests and should have a say in whether the heart of Salamonie Forest gets to remain the beautiful forest that it is, or whether it should be logged.
In our view, the richness of Salamonie's flora and fauna, the scenic beauty of its bluffs, dolomite canyons and waterfalls and the rarity of such a place in northern Indiana make Salamonie an ecological jewel that should be managed as a state park, rather than logged for wood the timber industry does not need. More than 800 residents of northeast Indiana supported this idea in a signed petition, which the Indiana Natural Resources Commission rejected three years ago due to IDNR opposition. Converting Salamonie from a state forest to a state park would protect it from logging and promote economic growth in northeast Indiana.
The only way to stop this sale is for local residents to speak out against the logging of the scenically pristine and ecologically valuable Salamonie River State Forest. Concerned citizens need to voice their opposition to IDNR Director Dan Bortner, at dbortner@dnr.in.gov (317-232-4020) and Gov. Eric Holcomb, at govholcomb@gov.in.gov (317-232-4567) both of whom have the authority to overrule the Division of Forestry and cancel this timber sale, which is scheduled for Nov. 30th.
But the clock is ticking! Reach out today to demand they cancel the sale immediately and convert Salamonie River State Forest to a State Park.
Jeff Stant of Indianapolis is executive director of the Indiana Forest Alliance. Contact him at jeff@indianaforestalliance.org.
