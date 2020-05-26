To the editor:
I know Mike Watson pretty well. Everything I know about Mike tells me he’s the most qualified and dedicated candidate for DeKalb County Commissioner
We’ve worked together at Ace Hardware since he hired me five years ago. I’ve seen Mike’s leadership, communication, planning and customer service skills in action every day. He was very involved in the construction of the new store and coordinated moving from the old store.
I’ve also seen how committed he is to the community. He often comes to work from 6 a.m. meetings, always takes times to talk to the people who stop in with questions or comments. He understands issues, and if he doesn’t have the answer, he digs until he finds it.
I’m casting my vote for Mike Watson, and urge you to do the same.
Lisa Carroll
Auburn
