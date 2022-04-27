To the editor:
To DeKalb County voters: There is a misconception that an elected official must know everything about their office before getting elected. Knowing everything, or more accurately, pretending like you know everything, is not necessary. Most people understand that a political office is an extraordinarily complex job and is best learned by experience.
What the majority of voters would like to have in an elected official is three things: Someone who is accessible and addresses their constituents' concerns, someone who communicates clearly and often, and someone honest enough to admit when they don't know all the answers but will find out and get back with the questioner. Amanda Charles checks all of these boxes.
Amanda sees where the county currently is and, more importantly, what the county could become with the right vision and leadership. Please join me on Tuesday, May 3, and vote for a brighter future for DeKalb County by voting for Amanda Charles.
Larry Getts
DeKalb County
