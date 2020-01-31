On Jan. 23 the Noble County Economic Development Corporation hosted an annual meeting attended by about 40 stakeholders. The meeting highlighted the initiatives led by the EDC or in partnership with the EDC during 2019 in the areas of industrial expansion, investments and workforce development.
Economic development has evolved since the EDC was formed in 2006. In 2009, for example, local unemployment rose to 18.2%. By contrast, unemployment in May 2019 dropped to just 2.6%.
In those early years the EDC was working tirelessly to attract more manufacturers to put more citizens to work. Those efforts paid off. Today there are very few (some may argue too few) vacant buildings across Noble County. Our challenge now is to attract and retain skilled workers to fill the jobs available.
Quality of life has emerged as, many will argue, more important to creating job growth than the traditional business attraction incentives of the past.
Earlier this month, Kristen Johnson, executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, and I attended more than 40 hours of presentations during a week-long basic economic development course at Ball State University. Quality of life was highlighted.
Among the presenters was Michael Hicks, Ph.D., director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State. Hicks and colleagues make the case that a community’s quality of life is more likely to drive new jobs than quality of business attraction amenities.
Hicks provided graphs showing that places with a high number of amenities (such as walkability features, health care, education, leisure and social activities and natural resources) enjoy higher rates of productivity and job growth than places that lack those amenities, even if they offer a welcoming business environment with things such as tax incentives and business-friendly regulations.
Much of what makes Noble County successful today, in terms of development, is not necessarily tied to the EDC’s traditional strategies.
Here, for celebration, is a partial list of stories from 2019 that deserve bragging about:
• While Indiana Farm Bureau celebrated 100 years of service, Noble County topped all counties in the northeast region for the number of 1,000-acre farms. Four family-owned farms, Piper/McLallin, Wilkinson, Riddle and Shultz, were recognized with Hoosier Farmstead Awards for 100-150 years in operation in Noble County.
• Parkview Noble was named one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals. Parkview Health was named one of America’s best health care and social service employers.
• More excellence in health care was bestowed upon Avalon Village in Ligonier for a Silver Achievement in Quality Award.
• Healthier Moms and Babies, with a charitable mission to reduce infant mortality and improve the outcome of pregnancy, expanded services to help moms and babies.
• Noble County Council on Aging made notable progress in the construction of an all-new senior center.
• Noble Trails, committed to improving health and quality of life, expanded paved trails to just over eight miles completed.
• The preservation of the Albion Opera House was realized when local attorney Everett Newman purchased the property and made it his law office after extensive renovations.
• Facing demolition, citizens and leaders in Kendallville saved the former Kendallville Middle School and successfully launched the Community Learning Center, with interior design choices that highlight architectural features dating back to the early 1900s.
• The former Brimfield School was added to the National Register of Historic Places, an endeavor in preservation and, typically, eventual renovation.
• Indiana Landmarks continues to invest in efforts to save and repurpose the Ahavas Shalom Reform Temple in Ligonier. The temple is listed as “Sale Pending” on Landmark’s website.
• Several small businesses opened or expanded across the county in 2019. In Albion, Country Roads Coffee and Double D Discount. In Avilla, Midwest Land Surveying. In Kendallville, the following expanded or opened new locations: Showcase Furniture; Kendallville Animal Clinic; Jagged Edge; 10 Pinz Pizza and Arcade; Gallop’s; Gordman’s; Kendallville Powersports; Smoke Square and Hookah Lounge; Star Tire; The Gauntlet; and Trademark Title. Ligonier welcomed Fox’s Pizza Den, Margarita’s Tex-Mex Burritos and Mali’s Quality Resale Shop. Rome City welcomed El Dorado, Unleashed and American Elegance. Harry Stuff Brewing opened in Wawaka, and Taquiza’s Titos opened in Wolf Lake.
• Central Noble Primary School added a preschool by partnering with the Cole Center YMCA and Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center.
• In Ligonier, Ruth Stultz Nursery School announced plans to construct a new school building.
• Supporting the need for high quality early childhood learning and care programs, United Way of Noble County took the lead to help develop a local coalition of stakeholders. St. Mary of the Assumption School in Avilla achieved a Four Star School Rating. East Noble High School also achieved Four Star School Rating and was named a National Banner Unified Champion School by Special Olympics, one of only 173 nationwide. Oak Farm Montessori School broke ground on a new wellness center to serve students in Avilla.
• The Freedom Academy, based in Kendallville, served 251 students, of which 156 have or plan to sit for certification or a state licensing exam. The Academy served 19 Noble County employers through workforce training programs including CMRT Maintenance, AWS Welding, CNC, CNA, CCMA, and Patient Access courses.
• The Impact Institute celebrated 50 years serving the region and handed out high school equivalency degrees to 104 students. Another 86 high school students at the Institute advanced to state-level SkillsUSA competition; 33 placed in the top three in their challenges in categories including additive manufacturing, engineering technology, nursing and welding.
• Noble County achieved top-in-state for Salvation Army Extension Units for funds raised during the holiday season in 2018. This year, volunteer efforts set an even higher per-day campaign record.
• Walgreen’s in Kendallville was named top of all store locations for fundraising during the company’s annual Red Nose Campaign.
• Baily and Lilly Ruse, youth who live in Kendallville, were honored with the Brilliant Firefly Award by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch (an award similar to Sagamore of the Wabash, but for children) for their philanthropic endeavors. Natalie Axel, a resident of Kendallville, received the 2019 Diane Humphrey Award by BBBS of NE Indiana for her volunteer work on behalf of the nonprofit agency.
• In Albion, employees of Dana Corporation collected nearly 3,000 pounds of food for distribution at food pantries during the holiday season.
• Local individuals recognized for extraordinary contributions to work and causes in Noble County included: Ashley Savio, AEP, named one of Top 50 Economic Developers in North America; Shelly Mawhorter, Noble County clerk, was named Marlene Sutton Clerk of the Year in Indiana; Bryan Shearer, Ligonier police chief, was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Task Force; Jamey Walker, head of nursing at Lutheran Life Villages, was named the 2019 recipient of the Joan Ann Hughes Award; Mick Newton, Noble County emergency manager, was awarded an Excellence in Floodplain Management award; Jeff Boyle, Ligonier water superintendent, was named winner of the Prime Mover Award by the Indiana Section of the American Waterworks Association, elected president of the association, and named Director of the Year by the Indiana Rural Water Association; Tom Schermerhorn, West Noble High School, was named IIAAA’s District 2 Athletic Administrator of the Year; Rachel Schermerhorn, Sylvan Cellars, was recognized as one of “40 under 40” in Northeast Indiana by Business Weekly; Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, Kendallville, was named the 2019 Woman of the Year by the Indiana Federation of Republican Women; Michelle Bloom, manager of Applebee’s Kendallville, was named the franchise’s 2019 Manager of the Year and the restaurant was recognized as the top-performing location among 1,700 nationwide.
• Other Noble County businesses and leaders who made headlines in 2019 included No-Sag Products in Kendallville, recipient of the Hire Vets Medallion, accepted by Russ Denton and Jason Maneke; B&J Specialty in Kendallville was featured in Forbes Magazine in March 2019 in an article about “the promises of 3D technology” and Rebecca Schroeder, president of Whiteshire Hamroc in Albion, was a featured guest in Ag+Bio-Science Podcast produced by Inside Indiana Biz highlighting the development and use of innovative technology in agriculture.
• Albion was voted home to one of the Top 10 Main Streets in Indiana in a public poll conducted by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
• The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau launched a new brand and logo and is collaborating like never before with the EDC, chambers of commerce, and other stakeholders.
The goal is to convince people that the region is a tourism destination.
Let’s not be shy about all that makes Noble County a great place to live, work and play.
Lori Gagen is marketing director for the Noble County Economic Development Corporation, based in Albion. Contact her at 636-3800 or visit the website at noblecountyedc.com.
