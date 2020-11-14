“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena; whose face is marred with dust and sweat; who strives valiantly, who errs and may fall again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming ” — Theodore Roosevelt.
Entrepreneurialism is so much more than starting and running a business. It’s long hours, work no one sees, and tears over failed ideas. As a freshman in high school, I was presented with the opportunity to begin my own business with the support of my community and teachers. With my love of literature, design and community, I decided to create a literary magazine for the Oak Farm Montessori School community. I currently hold the titles of the founder, editor, and CEO of the nonprofit literary magazine, TypeWrite. The magazine is published tri-yearly and features student literary and creative work by all ages.
I am in awe of the response the magazine has received in the past three years, and I am so thankful for the doors it has opened for me. The most eminent lesson I have learned in founding and operating TypeWrite, has been the value of learning to swiftly and effectively problem solve, which I now make use of in precisely every aspect of my life.
While learning skills such as purchasing, event planning, organization and communications is helpful for a career in business or for moving through adulthood, the personal growth and self-understanding I have gained has much more importance to me. I found security in my goals and an awareness of the things I needed to do in order to reach them. Originating something of my own creativity and hard work, awakened a sense of pride in my work that was not apparent before I entered high school. TypeWrite enforced my awareness of the potential I held and the possibilities of what I can achieve by staying motivated and driven.
Due to my own experience, I see the immense value in recognizing a young person’s potential, providing them with the tools they need to succeed, and allowing them to create a business.
Young entrepreneurs are often distinguished as creative, inventive leaders, with an eye for the unknown and a willingness to fill the gaps. If the idea of starting your own business or being your own boss excites you, my greatest advice for you is to try and try again. Trying more often than not ends in failure, but failure is a powerful tool for success. Learning to problem solve is a skill that will never be useless, and is always paired with an invaluable lesson.
Additionally, never be afraid to ask for help. Utilizing the experience, knowledge and specialties of the people in your life is always beneficial for gaining perspective and informed decision making.
As an entrepreneur at age 14, I learned how to communicate with professionals and customers, record income and expenses, manage a team and more. Along with these qualities I learned early on the importance and practice of endurance, pride, confidence, innovation and self value. Creating something that was the product of my own hard work, taught me as a young person about ownership and the limitlessness of my potential.
I strongly believe that cultivating fundamental entrepreneurial skills in young people encourages not only a healthy business mindset, but also many personal benefits that will encourage positive behavior and success.
Claire Weiss is a student at Oak Farm Montessori School, Avilla. online at oakfarm.org. She hopes to be creating the literary magazine’s own site soon, but as of now, the past four issues are available on issuu.com under Oak Farm Montessori School’s account.
