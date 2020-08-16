25 years ago
• Six dancers from Tri-County Dance Academy attended the Dance Olympus national competition in New Orleans, Louisiana, recently. The dancers who attended were Draik Hecksell, Maude-Jo Baczynski, Jamie (Miller) Owens, Mandy Blackman, Sara Engerman and Lisa Sherer. Owner of the dance academy and instructor is Christine Rash.
